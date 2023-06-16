Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $426.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $432.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.71 and a 200 day moving average of $243.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

