Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

