Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 119,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,070,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $444.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.84.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
