Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 205.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

CPT stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

