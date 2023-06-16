Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Cameco has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.