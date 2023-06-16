Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Head to Head Analysis

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canada Goose and Xcel Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 5 1 0 2.17 Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose currently has a consensus target price of $25.85, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 5.58% 25.45% 6.96% Xcel Brands -26.75% -23.68% -18.44%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Canada Goose and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Brands has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Xcel Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.92 $55.00 million $0.48 35.29 Xcel Brands $25.78 million 0.78 -$4.02 million ($0.32) -3.19

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands. Xcel Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Xcel Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brand through www.isaacmizrahi.com; the Halston brand through www.halston.com; the Judith Ripka fine jewelry brand through www.judithripka.com; the C Wonder brand through www.cwonder.com; the Logo Lori Goldstein brand through www.lorigoldstein.com; and the Longaberger brand through www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

