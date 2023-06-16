Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cango Price Performance

CANG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

