Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,538 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Shares of HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.