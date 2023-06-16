Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.3 %
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
