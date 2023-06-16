Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,683 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $456.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.50.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

