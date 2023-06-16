Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,326 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

