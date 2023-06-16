Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $360,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.