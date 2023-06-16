Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $404,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.