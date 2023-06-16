Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 4.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

