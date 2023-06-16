Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|1.42%
|12.83%
|4.11%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|N/A
|N/A
|2.40
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|$26.74 billion
|$573.41 million
|184.87
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors
|1093
|2718
|2967
|113
|2.30
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,015.70%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
45.5% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon peers beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.
