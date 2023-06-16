Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $18.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

