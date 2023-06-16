Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $150.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,133 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

