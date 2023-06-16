Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

