Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAMLF opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

