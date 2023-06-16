Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.85 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

