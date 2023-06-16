Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

