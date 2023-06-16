Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,667 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $135.89 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

