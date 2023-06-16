Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,931 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

