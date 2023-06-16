Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,761 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

