Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $426.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $432.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

