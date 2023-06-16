Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $194,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

