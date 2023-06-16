Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $164.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $159.29.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

