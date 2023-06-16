Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
