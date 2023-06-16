Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

