Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

