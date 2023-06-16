Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $68.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

