Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

