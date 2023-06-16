Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,690 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

