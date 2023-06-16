Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

