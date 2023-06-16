Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 5.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

