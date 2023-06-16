Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

