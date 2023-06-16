Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

