Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

