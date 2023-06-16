Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,975 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.