Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 3,505 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $125.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

