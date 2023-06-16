Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

