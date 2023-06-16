Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 598 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

