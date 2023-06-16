Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 9,460 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,401,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,350,000 after purchasing an additional 115,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

