Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.