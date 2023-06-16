Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

