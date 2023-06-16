Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $738.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $674.37 and its 200 day moving average is $643.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

