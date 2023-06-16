Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 320 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

