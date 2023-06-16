Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

