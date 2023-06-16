Citigroup Begins Coverage on Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NYSE WLK opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 1,667.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,948 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

