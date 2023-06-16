Citigroup Upgrades D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) to “Buy”

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $0.90. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $492.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.16.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

